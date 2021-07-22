Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday,

July 1, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 30, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to appoint Thelma Norton to the Health Department Board due to the resignation of Patty Freburg, to-wit:

Coney Baker reported that the pit rock placed under the bridge on County Road 913 had washed into the canal.

The Commission received a revised federal cost summary for Project RRP-000S (581).

The Commission issued a letter of intent to participate in the FY2022 CART rock program with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Commission received notice from the State Auditor’s office regarding tax rates for 2021.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney notified the Commission that dispatch has completed training to satisfy the requirements in the dispatch agreement with the Ambulance District, to-wit:

Danny Norton complimented the grader work on County Roads 562 and 563.

Diane Tague was sworn in as Collector of Revenue.

Paul Tague stated that he utilizes a public road off of County Road 160 to the south to access private property.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Wednesday,

July 7, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 1, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved purchase orders for Diane Tague, Collector, to order pre-postage envelopes and paper for tax bills.

Michael Billings, interim Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects and equipment.

Coney Baker requested brush removal on County Road 913.

The Commission signed court order 23-2021.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue and budget reports.

The Commission reviewed aggregated assessed valuations for political subdivisions within the county.

The Commission reviewed the Form 11 (aggregate tax abstract) that was sent to the State Tax Commission.

The Commission approved the quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission as prepared by Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to remove Kathy Becraft from the collector’s bank accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

2021-2022 liquor licenses were reviewed by the Commission. One renewal was found outstanding compared to the State Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control registry.

The Commission contacted Gary Ahrens in regard to an inquiry about rock on County Road 661.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Thursday,

July 8, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the July 7, 2021, minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commissioners received a call from Kent Montgomery, Purple Wave, about some vehicles that were listed on their sale site.

Glen Cowell came in to talk to the commission about the potholes in road #461, ditching needed on road #463 and water that is going across the road on road #464.

Jeff Behrens with Scotland County Rotary was in with 2 requests for use of the courthouse lawn for bingo during the Antique Fair and for the Widows Sons fundraiser on August 7th.

Commissioners called Ken Yovich, Garland Co., about the spider webbing of the roof coating. They will have someone up in the next couple of weeks to fix the problem.

The commissioners left around 11:00 AM to check on the road #562 and #563.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.