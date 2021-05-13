Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday,

April 22, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 21, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission discussed the progress on Project BRO-B099(23) with Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering. The project is still being stalled a landowner on right-of-way.

Jim Kigar inquired about a timeframe for work to begin in tube installation on County Road 361.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:25 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Wednesday

April 28, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 22, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Dana Glasscock, Recorder.

Michael Billings, interim Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

A representative from the Kirksville Job Center met with the Commission to request space in the courthouse to meet with veterans. The Commission will make the boiler room in the basement of the courthouse available to him on the second Thursday of each month between 9:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. for the specified purpose.

Bids for the County’s bank depository agreement were opened and reviewed from the following financial institutions:

Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri

Bank of Kirksville

Commissioner Rockhold moved to accept the bid from Bank of Kirksville. Discussion was held regarding the bids, and the Commission agreed that it was best to keep the accounts as established at this time. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion, and the motion carried 3-0.

The Commission had a conference call with Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, Robert Manzke and Holly Throndson of MoDOT, regarding the standstill on right-of-way for Project BRO-B099(23). The Commission will take the information presented under consideration.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 29, 2021.