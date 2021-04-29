Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 14, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session at 9:05 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:32 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, notified the Commission that a jury trial is scheduled for April 26th. The Court will be utilizing the Boyer Event Center for jury selection in order to social distance. The Court will also have to hire someone to clean and disinfect the Event Center and courtroom during the trial.

Dale Bienusa expressed his pleasure with the results of Proposition 2. He informed the Commission that he would be drafting correspondence to state legislators and Missouri Department of Conservation and encouraged the Commission to do the same. Bienusa also informed the Commission that the VFW would assist them with properly retiring worn out US Flags collected in the newly installed flag retirement box located in the courthouse.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session at 11:58 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to exit executive session at 12:25 P.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 15, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3) at 8:50 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:30 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Sheila Moseley addressed the Commission regarding the recent termination of a county employee.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, and Michael Billings, interim Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects. The Commission ordered solicitation of job applicants for road and bridge.

The Commission issued correspondence to Missouri Department of Conservation and Senator O’Laughlin regarding filling the vacant conservation agent position in Scotland County; to-wit:

Jack Sumption called to inquire about funds from the American Rescue Plan. The County has not received funds or US Treasury guidance at this time.

The Commission reviewed Schedule 13s received of railroad and utility companies with miles of line within the county. Seeing no corrections, the Commission approve the Schedule 13s as received.

The Commission contacted Chuck Kigar to inquire about replacing the electric smoke detectors in the courthouse. Kigar will research the issue and report back to the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 22, 2021.