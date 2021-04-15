Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 31, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to purchase payroll software updates.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session at 9:18 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 10:02 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of an annual report for 2020 from the Scotland County Memorial Library.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 1, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Bids were opened for mowing of the courthouse lawn and read as follows:

•Levi Wollums Mowing Service $60.00

•Randall’s Lawn Care $65.00

Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the bid from Levi Wollums. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold, and carried 3-0.

Sarah Allen from MERC met with the Commission to discuss resurrecting the Scotland County Local Emergency Response Commission (LEPC).

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 8, 2021.