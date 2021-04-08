County Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 24, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Jimmye Kraus requested permission for use of the courthouse lawn to host movies on the square on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. The Commission approved the request.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for mowing the courthouse lawn.

The Commission discussed public access to County Road 401 with Greg Eggers of Scotland County Abstract. Eggers informed the Commission that Ray Sherrer would be in Wednesday, March 31st, to visit with them.

Alvin Garman, Rodney Garman, and Vernon Garman requested the 2021 rock allotment for County Roads 806, 855, 857, and 863 now due to increased traffic from State Route C being closed.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 25, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Lisa Doster, Extension Specialist, requested permission to place window clings on the courthouse doors to alert the public to a new fingerprinting service being offered in the Extension Office. The Commission granted Doster permission.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, notified the Commission that the storage locker holding evidence was no longer the County’s responsibility (reference 2/10/21).

At 8:45 A.M., Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:15 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a purchase order for April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, to order office supplies and a shelf.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects. Clark also presented the Commission with a quote for a 60” Palidan mulcher from Altorfer. The Commission declined to accept the quote at this time siting the cost.

Ray Sherrer met with the Commission regarding access to his property along County Road 401. 401 is a county road to the gate as established by funding from CART funds for maintenance. Sherrer stated that he has utilized the roadway beyond the gate as a public road to access his property.

The Commission approved a Large Project Cost Summary and quarterly report form for FEMA Disaster DR-4451.

The Commission signed court order 4-2021.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 1, 2021.