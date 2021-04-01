Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, March 18, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 17, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to ap-prove the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling reported that he attended meetings at NEMO RPC Wednesday afternoon.

The Commission approved a maintenance contract with Pro-Tech for the sheriff’s copy machine.

Brian Consbrock discussed the grader ditch on CR 507 with the Commission.

No bids were received for the 60” mulcher head as advertised in the Memphis Democrat on March 11, 2021.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commission-er Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 18, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to ap-prove the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

No bids were received for mowing the courthouse lawn as advertised in the Memphis Democrat on March 4, 2021 and March 11, 2021.

Coney Baker discussed Bridge #0360008 on County Road 913 with the Commission.

The Commission signed court order 90-2020.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Brent Rockhold, Eastern District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds; and Kathy Becraft, Collector. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for June 24, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Trent Shultz called to request the Commission compare surface rock versus clean rock for application to county roads.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 25, 2021.