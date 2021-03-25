Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, March 4, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 3, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 86-2020 and 87-2020.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, met with the Commission to discuss the proposed contract for dispatch services between the County and Ambulance District. Whitney and the Commission approved the contract to present to the Ambulance District.

Dale Bienusa thanked the Commission for putting the conservation agent questions on the April ballot.

Erick Byrn met with the Commission to review the proposed contract for dispatch services between the County and Ambulance District. Bryn approved the contract on behalf of the Ambulance District; to-wit:

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.