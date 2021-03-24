Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold was absent, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from March 4, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

The Commission reviewed budget reports from Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Lynn Purvis requested ditching along CR 263.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss road maintenance and upcoming projects.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 11:50 A.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins- Absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Approval of the minutes from the March 10, 2021 were tabled to the March17, 2021 meeting.

Daniel Hodges called in to talk with the Commissioners about Road #111.

Chris Feeney, NEMO Regional Planning Transportation Planner/Economic Development was in to talk with the commission on upcoming meetings.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney was in to show the new vests and discussed his recent training.

Scotland County Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo brought in paperwork for authorization of the Bank of Kirksville to remove Danette Clatt from and add Brent Rockhold to 5 bank accounts.

Commissioner Ebeling left at 10:15 A.M.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Rockhold adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 10, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Rockhold abstaining.

The minutes from March 11, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Shelley Curry requested permission to place pinwheels and a sign in the courthouse lawn during the month of April in honor of child abuse and neglect prevention month. The Commission granted the request.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn received from Rhonda Elenbaas for a community Easter egg hunt on April 3, 2021 between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

The Commission reviewed equipment maintenance reports for the first quarter of 2021.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with new signature cards for bank accounts at Bank of Kirksville.

The Commission approved invoice #2378 to NEMR Telecom for wifi connectivity in the associate judge’s chambers.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Sheriff Bryan Whitney to replace two computers in his office.

The Commission approved the first quarter 2021 assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 18, 2021.