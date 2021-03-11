Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, February 18, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 17, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

John Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with an on-call engineering agreement, easement agreement, and memorandum of easement for signature on Project RRP-000S(581).

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects and road maintenance.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session at 11:11 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 11:45 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the minutes from February 18, 2021. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Commissioner. Motion carried 3-0.

Daniel Hodges called in to talk with the Commissioners about Road #111.

The commissioners approved funeral pay as requested by Sheriff Bryan Whitney for Denise Head.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wiggins for authorization of the Bank of Kirksville to remove Stacie Dannenhauer from and add Diane Tague to the Collector of Revenue accounts. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss road issues.

Verna Haldeman called to report issues on CR 161.

Representative Greg Sharpe called to update the commission on legislative issues and inquire of any complaints received regarding the tower build on Lindell Boulevard.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 24, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes with corrections; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, presented the Commission with court orders 77-2020 through 81-2020, and court orders 82-2020 and 83-2020 for outlaw personal property tax.

Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli discussed poor internet connectivity in her office with the Commission, and requested permission to seek resolutions with the internet service provider. The Commission granted Nicoli’s request.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 25, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports for General Revenue and Road and Bridge funds.

The Commission reviewed the annual workers compensation salary audit submitted by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission reviewed and approved a quote submitted by NEMO Rural Telephone to extend wireless coverage to the second courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse.

Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli presented the Commission with a contract for the law library subscription service. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the contracted rate of $739.33/month for 60 months. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss road maintenance and upcoming projects.

The Commission ordered a solicitation of bids for a mulcher head.

Matt Brewer called to request that pot holes are dug out on County Road 655 when it is next maintained.

Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk, presented Clark and the Commission with fuel reports for the month of February for review.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #10 for Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission reviewed a proposed contract for dispatching services between the County and Ambulance District as prepared by April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney. The Commission requested Sheriff Bryan Whitney review the proposed contract and meet with the Commission tomorrow morning with recommended changes. The Commission also requested Erick Bryn, Ambulance Director, meet with them Thursday morning to review the proposed contract.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.