County Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 27, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners Ebeling and Wiggins reported that they attended meetings at NEMO RPC Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment and future projects.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission met with Erick Byrn, Director of the Scotland County Ambulance District, in regards to a contract for dispatch services for the Ambulance District. No resolution was reached at this time.

The annual meeting of the County of Scotland Improvement Corporation was held. Commissioner Wiggins moved to appoint Presiding Commissioner Ebeling President; Commissioner Wiggins Secretary/Treasurer; Commissioner Rockhold Vice-President; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with an annual settlement of cemetery funds.

Chuck Kigar discussed security camera installation, security access for courthouse entrances, and installation of an antenna on the courthouse dome with the Commission. Kigar will present pricing to the Commission at a later date.

The Commission approved a change order for Project BRO-B099(22); to-wit:

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 28, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, and Brett Peters, Altorfer salesman, met with the Commission to discuss pricing and performance of graders. The Commission signed a purchase agreement for a 150-15 AWD grader.

The Commission reviewed a monthly project report from McClure Engineering.

Chris Feeney and Derek Weber of NEMO Regional Planning provided an update of asset management needs for the Commission and Jenny Aldridge, TAC member for the City of Memphis. Weber also discussed the possibility of developing an Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) with the Commission.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, presented the Commission with a list of inventory that is unusable and he requested to destroy. The Commission gave Whitney permission to destroy the following:

Commissioner Wiggins moved to appoint Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to prepare the financial statement for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 as required by RSMo § 50.800. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Celina Erickson called to request blading on CR 161. The Commission referred the request to Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor.

Dana Glasscock, Recorder, presented the Commission with a lease agreement for iRecord software license. The Commission approved the agreement.

Lisa Doster, University of Missouri Extension Specialist, presented the Commission with an annual report.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.