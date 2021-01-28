Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 13, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission worked on the 2021 Budget.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, to order bulletproof vests.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 9:50 A.M. to attend a virtual meeting for MoDOT’s LPA Advisory Committee.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to enter executive session at 10:12 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold, and carried 2-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to exit executive session at 10:35 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold, and carried 2-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:40 P.M.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 14, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0 with Commission Wiggins abstaining.

Chris Feeney of Northeast Missouri Regional Planning introduced Joshua Clarkweiss to the Commission. Clarkweiss operates a portable sawmill service based out of Sandhill Farm called Full Circle Forest Products. Clarkweiss is applying for a solid waste grant to update equipment and increase capacity through Northeast Missouri Regional Planning and requested a letter of support from the Commission. The Commission will take the request into consideration.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the Contract for Secure Juvenile Detention Services with revisions made by Travis Elliott, attorney. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Jessica Myers, Juvenile secretary, reported a rock chip in the juvenile office car. The Commission advised Myers to have the windshield repaired.

The Commission received correspondence from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission regarding promotional materials for the State’s Bicentennial celebration; to-wit:

The Commission worked on the 2021 Budget.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, and Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, met with the Commission to review their proposed budgets.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, presented the Commission with a summary of December tax collections.

The Commission signed court orders 68-2020 and 69-2020.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn received from the Scotland County Antique Fair scheduled for August 25-29, 2021.

Members of the Scotland County Ambulance Board Ronnie Tinkle, Donald Harvey, and Jamie Triplett; Erick Byrn, Director; and Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, met with the Commission to discuss a contract for dispatch services for the Ambulance District. No resolution was reached at this time.

Dale Bienusa presented the Commission with a petition including 266 signatures of registered Scotland County voters, and requested the Commission place an issue on the April 6, 2021 ballot addressing the vacant conservation agent position for Scotland County. The Commission will take the petition and request into consideration.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 P.M.

The Commission reconvened at 1:30 P.M. to work on the 2021 Budget.

Dana Glasscock, Recorder, met with the Commission to review her proposed budget.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 4:30 P.M.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling arrived at 8:36 A.M. Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 20, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission worked on the 2021 Budget.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #9 for Project RRP-000S(581).

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with utility agreements for signature on Project RRP-000S(581).

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session at 9:20 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:40 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Upon motion by Commissioner Wiggins and second by Commissioner Rockhold, the Commission ordered the following issue placed on the April 6, 2021 ballot by a vote of 3-0; to-wit:

Commissioner Wiggins left at 11:20 A.M.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.