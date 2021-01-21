Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold was absent;Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 6, 2021 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission worked on the 2021 Budget.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly, quarterly, and annual settlement of funds.

The Commission signed court orders 65-2020 and 66-2020.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss budget needs and projects for 2021.

Computer Information Concepts (CIC) representatives Debbie Trahan and Tracy Graham met with the Commission to discuss security infrastructure and software needs.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 7, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Rockhold abstaining.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with an annual investment policy for approval.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports prepared by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, requested a financial commitment of the Commission for bulletproof vests, which would allow the vests to be in line early for manufacture. The Commission will take the request under advisement when compiling the 2021 Budget.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects and budget and equipment needs.

Sean McGonigle, Risk Manager for MAC Trust, met with the Commission to discuss workers compensation.

The Commission issued the following Order placing the renewal of the half-cent Road and Bridge Sales Tax on the ballot for April 6, 2021, to-wit:

The Commission worked on the 2021 Budget.

The Commission signed court order 67-2020.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 14, 2021.