County Commission Minutes

Thursday, November 5, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from November 4, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

Chris Montgomery inquired about rock for County Road 550 where it was recently ditched. The Commission relayed the information to Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, who said the road was scheduled for rock today.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #20 on BRO-B099(22).

The Commission signed court order 54-2020.

The Commission received two requests for use of the courthouse lawn from the Chamber of Commerce for placing holiday decorations in the lawn and the lighting of the square on December 4th. Both requests were approved.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 12, 2020.