County Commission Minutes

Thursday, October 8, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 7, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed budget reports presented by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission reviewed applications received for Phase III CARES funds.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 8, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission contacted Dave Seppelt about checking the outlets in the hallway of the first floor of the courthouse.

Dana Glasscock, Recorder, presented the Commission with a purchase order for a new laptop to be paid from CARES funds. The request was tabled.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with an invoice for maintenance of the Frogge Cemetery. The Commission approved the invoice as well as future purchase of rock and mulch for the cemetery.

James Spray, Assistant Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

Kathy Becraft, Collector, discussed preparations and needs for the Collector’s office during tax collection season with the Commission.

Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session at 10:00 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 10:32 AM. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling and carried 3-0.

The Commission made a final review of Phase III applications received for CARES funds. Upon motion by Commissioner Clatt and second by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, the Commission voted 3-0 to disburse funds as follows:

Scotland County Health Department $ 60,653.27

Scotland County Ministerial Alliance $ 12,182.98

City of Memphis $ 1,133.72

Scotland County Memorial Library $ 1,246.75

SCR-1 Elementary Student Council $ 784.17

Memphis United Methodist Church $ 2,500.00

Scotland County R-1 Schools $ 30,801.58

Scotland County Fitness Center $ 6,381.61

Scotland County 4-H Council $ 852.86

Scotland County Historical Society $ 0.00

Scotland County Extension Council $ 819.93

Hair Co. $ 3,187.37

Scotland County Association of Music Parents

$ 1,000.00

Scotland County Athletic Booster Club $ 1,000.00

Xi Theta Beta Sigma Pi $ 1,000.00

Scotland County Antique Fair Association $ 1,000.00

Pentecostal Church of Memphis $ 1,000.00

Scotland County Rotary Club $ 1,000.00

Scotland County Association of After Prom Parents

$ 1,000.00

Rutledge School Restoration of Scotland County

$ 1,000.00

Beta Sigma Phi-Alpha Epsilon Sigma $ 577.25

SCR-1 Varsity Cheerleaders $ 1,000.00

Scotland County Ambulance District $ 17,366.84

_________

$147,488.33

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.