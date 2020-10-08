Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thursday, September 24, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from September 23, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the TAC, Housing, Solid Waste, and Executive Board meetings at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #7 for Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission reviewed the Railroad and Utility Tax Book and Forms 1309 and 1310 prepared by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling arrived at 10:30 A.M., Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from September 23, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission reviewed a monthly progress report from McClure Engineering for current projects.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed applications received for Phase III of CARES funds.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, October 1, 2020.