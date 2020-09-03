PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
Thursday, August 20, 2020
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling
Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt
Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins
County Clerk, Batina Dodge
Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from August 19, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
In accordance with RSMo § 137.005, the Commission held a public hearing on the proposed rate of taxes for County purposes. Having no public comment, Commissioner Wiggins moved to set the tax rates as follows:
General Revenue 0.004953
Road and Bridge 0.006629
Special Road Rock $.75 per agricultural acre
The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.
Tom DeBerry and Melissa Emel received the CARES Notice of Award and Agreement on behalf of the Scotland County Fitness Center. Emel shared CARES information from other counties with the Commission and requested that they further research and reconsider the business interruption portion of the funding.
Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, called to present the Commission with alternative plans for Project BRO-B099(23) as right-of-way acquisition has become an obstacle with one landowner.
Erick Byrn received the CARES Notice of Award and Agreement on behalf of the Scotland County Ambulance District.
Dr. Randy Tobler received the CARES Notice of Award and Agreement on behalf of the Scotland County Hospital.
Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling
Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt
Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins
County Clerk, Batina Dodge
Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from August 20, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.
At 9:00 A.M., Commissioner Clatt moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.
Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:45 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt and carried 3-0.
Chris Feeney, NEMO Regional Planning Transportation Planner, presented the Commission with a needs assessment list to be completed.
The Commission approved a purchase order for Dana Glasscock, Recorder of Deeds, to order a new plat cabinet and plat envelopes.
The Commission approved a maintenance agreement for the copier in the county clerk’s office.
The Commission reviewed information from the Collector’s Tax Sale conducted August 24, 2020 by Kathy Becraft, Collector: