Scotland County R-1 School District to Receive Safety Grant Funding

Governor Parson Announces Recipients of Second Round of New School Safety Grant Program

Office of Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Monday, October 2, 2023 – Governor Mike Parson announced a total of 566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Governor Mike Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.

In Northeast Missouri, the Scotland County R-1 School District was among the schools awarded. They will receive $100,000 in 2024.

“Scotland County R-1 School District would like to enhance the safety of the campus by installing new and upgraded cameras and access controls at each entrance, we want to install a perimeter fence around all playgrounds to ensure the safety of all students on our playgrounds, and we want to add and install four additional AED devices in our buildings to ensure that everyone has access and proper training during an emergency,” said Ryan Bergeson, Scotland County R-1 School District Superintendent.