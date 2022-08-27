Ed’s Machinery Theft Case Closed

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case, open-end June 9, has been closed. In that case, a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen using a face cashier’s check for $67,500

After following more than 60 tips, information led officers to the Kankakee, Illinois ares. Whitney provided that information to Illinois law enforcement, and they were able to locate other stolen farm equipment based on that information.

Whitney is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, and expects to have felony steely charges filed this week. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted but the Illinois Tried-County Auto Theft Task Force and the Kankakee, IL, Sheriff’s Office.