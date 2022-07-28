Primary Election To Be Held August 2

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Voters across the state of Missouri will cast their ballots in the Tuesday, August 2 Primary Election.

A Primary Election is an election used to narrow the field of candidates prior to the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, November 8.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, “Missouri has what is known as an “open” primary. In an open primary, voters may take a ballot for any party and vote for those candidates. Missouri does not require voters to “affiliate” with any political party when they register.”

Locally, there are only three contested races, although there are several important statewide races.

In Scotland County, Duane Ebeling faces Brian G. Brush on the Republican ballot for Presiding Commissioner

For Circuit Clerk, Shelley Small and Julie Eggleston Monroe are vying for the Republican nomination for Circuit Clerk.

In the First Judicial Circuit of Clark, Scotland and Schuyler Counties, incumbent Circuit Judge Rick Roberts, a Republican, faces a challenge from Kevin Brown of Memphis.

Appearing on the Republican ballot unopposed are Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli, Teresa Creek is on the ballot for Recorder of Deeds, and Tasha Eggleston-Wood is on the ballot for County Treasurer. April S. Wilson will appear on the ballot for Prosecuting Attorney, and Diane Tague is on the Republican ballot for Collector of Revenue.

No Democrats filed for local office in Scotland County.

At the state level, incumbent 4th District Representative Greg Sharpe is unchallenged in the Republican Primary. No other candidate is running for the office.

Incumbent Republican 18th District State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin faces no challengers in the primary. In the Democrat Primary, Ayanna Shivers is on the ballot.

On the statewide ballot, incumbent State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, faces a challenge form David Gregory. Allen Green is on the Democrat ballot for the office, and John A Hartwig, Jr, will appear on the Libertarian ballot for Auditor.

Sixth District Republican Congressman Sam Graves faces four primary challengers: Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, John Dady and Christopher Ryan. On the Democrat ballot are Henry Martin, Charles West of St. Patrick, and Michael Howard. Edward Maidment will appear on the Libertarian ballot.

Twenty-one Republicans are seeking to replace retiring United States Senator Roy Blunt. They are: Patrick Lewis, Eric Schmitt, Billy Long, Eric Greitens, Bernie Mowinski, C.W. Gardner, Deshon Porter, Vicky Hartzler, Dave Sims, Mark McCloskey, Eric McElroy, Dennis Lee Chilton, Robert Allen, Dave Schatz, Hartford Tunnell, Kevin Schepers, Ricky Joiner, Robert Olson, Russ Breyfogel, Jr, Darrel McClanahan III, and Curtis Vaughn

On the Democrat ticket for Senator are Lewis Rolen, Gena Ross, Carla Wright, Josh Shipp, Spencer Toder, Lucas Kunce, Jewel Kelly, Clarence Taylor, Pat Kelly, Trudy Valentine and Ronald Harris.

Paul Venable will be on the Constitution Party ballot, and Jonathan Dine is on the Libertarin ballot.

The non-partisan ballot will include the City of Memphis one-half cent sales tax to support the operation of the fire department. In addition the Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Clark County $15 million dollar bond issue will be on the ballot for voters in their service area.

A sample ballot can be reviewed on Page 11 of this edition of the Memphis Democrat.