Tiger Track Teams Compete in Districts

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

QUEEN CITY, Mo.- 5/8/21- The Tiger Track teams headed back to Schuyler County High School to compete in the Class 1, District 3 track meet last Saturday. The Tiger teams had a good day, with all six boys advancing to sectionals, as well as five girls.

Individual qualifiers included Hayden Long- discus, triple jump and javelin; Alex Long- shot put, 100 meters and 200 meters; Eli Kigar- javelin; Quinton Shaffer- 1600 meters; and Paige Bishop- 300m hurdles and high jump.

Teams that qualified included: 4×100 men’s relay- Hayden Long, Alex Long, Jadin Fuller and Carson Miller; 4×100 women’s relay- Shantel Small, Emma Anders, Jewley Kraus and Paige Bishop; 4×200 women’s relay- Shantel Small, Jewley Kraus, Caelin Robinson and Paige Bishop.

The qualifiers will next compete in the sectional meet this Saturday at Monroe City. Field events get underway at 9:00 am with running events beginning at 11:00 am. You must have a ticket to attend the event. There are no restrictions on the number of tickets available. Tickets may be ordered from the MSHSAA website.