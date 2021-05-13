Tiger Track Teams Compete in Districts
By: Corey Stott
QUEEN CITY, Mo.- 5/8/21- The Tiger Track teams headed back to Schuyler County High School to compete in the Class 1, District 3 track meet last Saturday. The Tiger teams had a good day, with all six boys advancing to sectionals, as well as five girls.
Individual qualifiers included Hayden Long- discus, triple jump and javelin; Alex Long- shot put, 100 meters and 200 meters; Eli Kigar- javelin; Quinton Shaffer- 1600 meters; and Paige Bishop- 300m hurdles and high jump.
Teams that qualified included: 4×100 men’s relay- Hayden Long, Alex Long, Jadin Fuller and Carson Miller; 4×100 women’s relay- Shantel Small, Emma Anders, Jewley Kraus and Paige Bishop; 4×200 women’s relay- Shantel Small, Jewley Kraus, Caelin Robinson and Paige Bishop.
The qualifiers will next compete in the sectional meet this Saturday at Monroe City. Field events get underway at 9:00 am with running events beginning at 11:00 am. You must have a ticket to attend the event. There are no restrictions on the number of tickets available. Tickets may be ordered from the MSHSAA website.