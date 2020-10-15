Community Calendar

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Friday October 16

Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)

will be held weekly on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street in Memphis. For details, please contact Mike Cantril at (660) 627-8546.

Saturday October 17

Halloween Bash and Costume Party at Bar B Saddle Club Arena on Saturday. Events start at 1 p.m. Hayride at 7 p.m.

Monday October 19

Scotland County Hospital Prenatal Class from 6-9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.

Scotland County Ambulance District will hold its monthly Board Meeting at 7pm in the Administrative Building.

Friday October 30

Safe Stop Trick-or-Treating from 4-6 p.m. Watch for a list of participating businesses. Sponsored by the MACC

Thursday November 5

MDC Evening Hunter Education skills class from 5-9 p.m. at the Scotland County Fire house in Memphis. Registration and pre-work requireed prior to attending class. Books available at Hillside Gun Shop. Call Marlowe at 660/341-7016

Friday November 6

17 Annual Veterans Thank You Reception, 2-3 p.m. at Memphis First Christian Church, Memphis, MO. Juaflione Chapter of NSDAR.