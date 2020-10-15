Community Calendar
Friday October 16
Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)
will be held weekly on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street in Memphis. For details, please contact Mike Cantril at (660) 627-8546.
Saturday October 17
Halloween Bash and Costume Party at Bar B Saddle Club Arena on Saturday. Events start at 1 p.m. Hayride at 7 p.m.
Monday October 19
Scotland County Hospital Prenatal Class from 6-9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.
Scotland County Ambulance District will hold its monthly Board Meeting at 7pm in the Administrative Building.
Friday October 30
Safe Stop Trick-or-Treating from 4-6 p.m. Watch for a list of participating businesses. Sponsored by the MACC
Thursday November 5
MDC Evening Hunter Education skills class from 5-9 p.m. at the Scotland County Fire house in Memphis. Registration and pre-work requireed prior to attending class. Books available at Hillside Gun Shop. Call Marlowe at 660/341-7016
Friday November 6
17 Annual Veterans Thank You Reception, 2-3 p.m. at Memphis First Christian Church, Memphis, MO. Juaflione Chapter of NSDAR.