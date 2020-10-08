Community Calendar

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Friday October 9

Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)

will be held weekly on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street in Memphis. For details, please contact Mike Cantril at (660) 627-8546.

Wyaconda Christian Church will be hosting a revival and homecoming October 9-11. The revival will be held on Friday evening, October 9, with Pastor Shawn McAfee speaking at 7 p.m. and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. will be Pastor John Dungan speaking. There will be a service on Sunday as usual, with readings, specials and history of the church, and a dinner in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Please plan to come celebrate with us on October 9, 10, and 11.

Monday October 19

Scotland County Hospital Class from 6-9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.