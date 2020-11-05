Scotland County Nutrition Site Menu
Thursday November 5
Ham & Beans, Onions, Hash Browns, Pineapple, Cheese Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie
Friday November 6
Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday November 9
Tenderloin on Bun/Onion, French Fries, Pineapple, Cauliflower, Veggies, Cake
Tuesday November 10
Country Fried Steak, M. Potatoes, Gravy, Coleslaw, Buttered Peas, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wednesday November 11
Fried Chicken, M. Potatoes, Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday November 12
Chicken Rice Casserole, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Cherry Salad
Friday November 13
Fish Fillets, Mac & Cheese, 3 Bean Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Apple Crisp