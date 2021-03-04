Community Calendar
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Missouri National Guard is vaccinating Phase 1B, Tiers 1 & 2 at a mass vaccination event for eligible Missouri residents this Friday, March 5th at the Briggs-Smith Memorial Airport, 2.5 miles west of Memphis, Missouri on Hwy 136 from 9 am – 3 pm.
The next food distribution will be on March 5, 2021. Hours are 8 am until 1 pm. The drive is not open until 7:30am. If the cones are not out it is still closed. Volunteers will be pre-boxing as usual. Stay in your cars unless you need to speak to Carol. You MUST be wearing a mask. Come in only from the south as to not block the road. Also do not park on the road. Bar B Saddle Club Poker Ride will be March 20th at 1 pm. Horse and wheelers welcome. Carry-in dinner at 5 pm, meeting and card games to follow.
Tuesday March 9, First Baptist Church in Memphis, MO will host a blood drive in the Multi-Purpose Room. Time will be from 12:30 pm-6:00 pm.