Community Calendar

Friday September 25

Local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)

will be held weekly on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 S. Main Street in Memphis. For details, please contact Mike Cantril at (660) 627-8546.

Saturday October 3

Bar B Saddle Club Clean Up Day in Bible Grove at 1 p.m. to prepare for the October 17 event.

Show Me Speedway, Go-Kart Track north of Downing, MO will be hosting the Mark Smyser Memorial Race. Karters from over 5 different states will be competing for the Mark Smyser “Cup” Trophies. 7 different classes will be racing from 5 years old to the “Masters” class which is 40 years or older.

Monday October 19

Scotland County Hospital Class from 6-9 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Park in Lot B next to Memphis Medical.