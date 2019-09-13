Submitted by Judy Sharp

Help! There was a lot of interest in this photo during the Scotland County Antique Festival. There is no legend telling who any of the people are and we’d like to change that. We’d like your help to identify these young people who are standing in front of the Downing School in 1929.

We hope you enjoyed the 2019 Downing Appreciation Days as much as we did at the Depot Museum. We’ve posted on Facebook about some of the details (https://www.facebook.com/DowningDepotMuseum/).

For the next several articles (there are seven sections) we’re going to include a part of the 1929 school picture. We’d like to get feedback from anyone/everyone who has an idea of the identity of any of the people in the pictures. If living, these students would be over 100 years old now, so they aren’t likely to reveal anything to us, but you may their child or grandchild, niece or nephew, who can tell us about these students. Please send your information to your newspaper, Memphis Democrat, 121 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555, or email to chris@memphisdemocrat.com.

Map of Downing area with notations about first cabins and houses.

In case you missed the Scotland County Antique Festival in Memphis two weeks ago, I’d like to share some information that was posted in the Downing Depot Museum booth. No doubt there’s more information about settling Downing, but I’ll have to share that when I run across it. This information was gathered from several documents written by unknown person(s), possibly Inez Shaw (d. 2006), dates unknown. Some names and dates were verified on FamilySearch.com.

Settling of Downing, Missouri, in the 1830s

James Prime (1788–1852), Charles Cook, James’s nephew, and James’s son Henry (1809–1881) with his wife Hannah Crisp Prime (1808–1892) and their three young daughters, all sailed from England on April 18, 1838. They landed in New York on May 14, 1838, then continued westward to establish homesteads. Their boat landed where the Fabius River meets the Mississippi River on June 26, 1838. They then went on to the area that would later be known as Downing.

James Prime’s grandson, Henry Prime and his wife Eliza, with their daughters, Hannah and Ollie.

James Prime established a homestead where the City of Downing stands today (from History of Downing, MO). Prime settled the land northwest of what is now Hwy 136. Prime’s son Henry and wife Hannah had eight children. One of the sons, Henry (1843–1923) married Eliza Ann Morehead Prime (1848–1936). They had two daughters, Hannah, who married James Ira Drake then Ira T. North, and Olive Lee “Ollie,” who married E.E. McConnell. These were James’s great-granddaughters.

Names of James Prime’s descendants include: Bruner, Carroll, Depew, Dillinger, Drake, Mathes, McConnell, Penney, Prime, Rhodes, Rife, Shanks, and Slavin.

Earlier, Mosses Stice, Jesse Stice, and Hiram Trye settled near Bible Grove, March 1834. Soon after that Mosses Stice moved westward into Schuyler County (from History of Schuyler County, by Swanson and Ford). Relatives of Mosses include Bob Stice.

The first two cabins where the City of Downing now stands were built by James Prime and Charles Cook. Some say the first house built in Downing was where Charlie Dawson once lived on Rt. A and Bondurant Street (map #1). Others say the first house built was where the Whittoms lived, at Hwy 136 and N. 11th Street (map #2).

Many believe the oldest house in Downing now (date unknown) is owned by Alan Blessing, located on Rt. A near Hwy 136 (map #3).

These men and others who followed lived in the area until 1872 before plans for the town of Downing were made.

Henry Hawkins Downing came to our area from Virginia in 1837.

Henry Hawkins Downing came here from Virginia in 1837 settling in what is now northwest Scotland County, four miles northeast of Downing. Although he lived outside of Downing, he played an important part in Downing’s history. He platted the original map of Downing. The City of Downing was named for him (from History of Downing, MO).

Henry’s brother, William Downing, built the Downing House in Memphis, which has become a museum.

Many of Henry’s descendants live in and around Downing, including the names of: Blessing, Newland, and Priest.

Because Charles Cook was unmarried when he arrived on American soil he was not allowed to homestead, therefore all the land around the future Downing area was homesteaded by James Prime. Prime later gave Cook some land—the southeastern part of Downing (see #1 on map). Cook settled the land southwest of Hwy 136 (from History of Downing, MO).

Cook married Ann Elizabeth Sleightom from Germania, on May 9, 1839. They had 13 children. Ann, died January 18, 1866; Charles died January 12, 1887. Both are buried in Campground Cemetery. Charles Cook was the grandfather of Charles H. Cook.

Many of Charles Cook’s descendants live in or around Downing today (date unknown), including the names of: Beeler, Bennett, Blaise, Brown, Buford, Campbell, Carroll, Cook, Devagos, Dillinger, Duncan, Fraker, Jefferies, McWilliams, Mullins, Petty, Ross, Seamster, Smith, Snider, and Snyder.

Other early settlers of eastern Schuyler County include(from the History of Schuyler County): Henry Buford, Theo Butts, A.D. Farris, James Hall, A.T. Hiteliving, John Hughlin, Henry Kuethe, George Lyle, John Lyle, Wm. Ogg, George E. Palmer, Nicholas Shobe, Edward Snider, William Webster.