DEWEY LEON GARRETT

Dewey “Leon” Garrett, 57 of Kearney, MO died March 22, 2024.

Leon was born March 25, 1966 to Robert Lee Garrett and Leanna Jo Pence Garrett. He attended Scotland County School District. Leon played sports and was an avid athlete. During high school Leon lettered in football, basketball, and track. At age16 Leon started in the COE program at Scotland County High School working as a collision repair specialist with Walker Motors. This began a lifelong career in the Automotive Collision Repair industry. Prior to his death, Leon completed 42 years of service in the industry. He worked his way up the ladder beginning as an auto body repair technician and ultimately managing a multi-million dollar repair center at one of the largest Ford dealerships in the Midwest. Leon was very well respected by those throughout the entire automotive community.

Leon loved to joke and make others laugh with his sense of humor. It was that of a cheeky prankster and he was able to take a lot of ribbing. Leon had many friends, which was obvious when summer brought along Sunday Funday held at AL’s poolside. He was a passionate golfer and had a love for aviation. His childhood dream was to become a pilot which came to fruition in 2019 when he earned his private pilot’s license.

He was a kind man who was loved by those who knew him well. Leon always treated people right. He loved hard, he played hard, and he worked hard.

June 09, 2018 Leon decided to throw in the towel and marry Angie after a 20 year relationship. The couple enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, traveling, competing in demolition derbies and spending time outside. They also covered many miles chasing the kids around the country for various sporting events. One of Leon and Angie’s greatest accomplishments was raising three amazing kids. All of them became successful adults by applying Leon’s knowledge, wisdom, and advice as examples to love and live by.

Leon is survived by the love of his life Angie; children Kamrei Michael (Nick Hopkins), Hannah Garrett (Bri Puentes), Zachary Garrett (Jayda Hoang); sister BK Garrett (Gloria Gil Garrett); dad Robert L Garrett (Judy Bradley); granddaughter Pyper Hopkins; Brother-in-law Gabe Campbell, Brent Minton and sister- in-law Summer Horn (Adam), Father-in-law Vern Brown, several cousins, an aunt, along with special buddies Wyatt, Gene and The Beavers (Jamie, Racheal, Cindy, Amy, Bonnie, Lanai, Heather, Jenny, Johnna, Jenna, Wendy, Susan and Angela). Also surviving are beloved and loyal pets Sriracha Mamma Kitty, Spookie, Huey and Ora.

Leon was preceded in death by: His mom Leanna Jo Pence Garrett; Step daughter Kennedy, mother-in-law Linda Brown; Paternal grandparents Dewey A Garrett (Evelyn Woods Garrett); Maternal grandparents Leland “Lee” Pence (Nova Tibbs Pence Matlock), great grandparents, many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Per his wishes a direct cremation was accorded. A Celebration of Life is to be held Thursday, March 28 2024, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Hidden Valley Funeral Home, 925 State Rte 92, Kearney, MO. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers: Gene Clark, Wyatt Milligan, Nick Hopkins, Gabe Campbell, Jim Finn and Shannon Purdy.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the KC Pet Project or the American Red Cross.