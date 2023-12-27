LOU JEAN SIMMONS

Lou Jean Simmons, nee Woods, age 89 of Oak Brook Terrace, formerly of Memphis, MO. Loving mother of Pamela Simmons and the late Donald W. Simmons. Preceded in death by her brother Roy Junior Woods. Fond aunt of several nieces. Services and final interment are private. Donations in Lou Jean’s memory may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospital (www. shrinerschildrens. org) or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital (www.stjude. org) Arrangements entrusted to the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L