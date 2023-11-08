JERRY MAX BLAND

May 5, 1938 –

October 22, 2023

Jerry Max Bland, age 85, died suddenly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Omaha. Jerry was preceded in death by wife, Janet (Robin) Hill Bland, in April 2005; parents, Victor Earl Bland, and Marjorie Troth Bland; cousin, Wilma Peters. He is survived by son, Jonathan; daughter, Jennifer Williams; grandchildren, Ethan Max Williams and Mercury Max Bland of Denver, CO and Audrey Elizabeth Williams of St. Louis, MO.

Jerry was born in Stillwater, OK. His very early years were spent on a farm outside of Memphis, MO. At age 7, his father began working for a government contractor laying natural gas pipeline across the lower United States. They traveled with crews to various states, living in trailer communities, frequently moving every few weeks. He noted he must have attended over three hundred different schools. While Jerry had no siblings, he became close to the other children of the pipeline community. He was particularly close to his cousin, Wilma Peters, and considered her a sister.

To provide consistency, Jerry and Wilma lived with relatives in Memphis, MO, while they attended Memphis High School. Upon graduation in 1956, Jerry was accepted to the University of Missouri, Columbia. He received a BS in Political Science followed by a Master’s Degree in Accounting. It was at Mizzou that he met Janet (Robin) Hill, who was a student at Stephens College, also in Columbia. They married in Narberth, PA in 1960. Jennifer was born in July 1964, in Columbia, while Jerry was still in graduate school.

Upon graduation, Jerry was offered a public accounting position at Ernst & Whinney. The small family relocated to Kansas City where Jonathan was born in 1969. Eventually, Jerry moved to Touche Ross & Company and in 1972, he was offered a position to open a satellite office in Omaha. In 1976, Jerry partnered with Harry Hall to form an independent accounting firm. The two joined with Lonnie Points creating Bland & Associates. In 2007, Jerry turned Bland & Associates over to his partners, retiring in 2009. He was proud of the growth the company has realized since then, especially its transition to employee-owned in 2020, a goal he and his partners had for many years.

During his years leading Bland & Associates and during his retirement, Jerry was active in the Omaha business community as a member of The Rotary Club of Omaha, Kiwanis, and the Key Club. He enjoyed reading to children and conducting mock interviews. His lifelong passions included fishing, hiking, cycling, and hunting. A life-long scholar, he had an interest in history and politics. He enjoyed traveling as well as a good debate.

The Burial will be November 4, at 1pm at the Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, MO. A Memorial Service will be held November 11, at 11am, at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross; 1517 So. 114th St, Omaha NE. A luncheon will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Scotland County R-1 School Foundation (438 W. Lovers Lane, Memphis, MO 63555) in support of creating an ongoing scholarship for students planning to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia. Alternatively, to the Rotary Club of Omaha Foundation.