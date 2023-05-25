Tiger Track Athletes Compete in State Meet
PROTECTED CONTENT
By: Corey Stott
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- 5/19/23- Three Scotland County Track athletes traveled to Jefferson City last Friday to compete in the Class 2 State Track Meet. All three individuals represented Scotland County well and turned in outstanding performances.
Kwyn Hamlin placed 14th in the prelims for the girls’ 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.10. She posted a fast time but missed the cut for the finals.
Charlee Holland qualified for state in the girls’ Long Jump. She had a best jump of 4.79 Meters on her third and final attempt. She fell short of qualifying for the finals but did set a new personal record with that attempt.
The lone male Tiger state qualifier was Quinton Shaffer. He finished 16th with a time of 11:34.70. He didn’t make the podium but had a strong race.
Congratulations to all the state track qualifiers.