Tiger Track Athletes Compete in State Meet

By: Corey Stott

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- 5/19/23- Three Scotland County Track athletes traveled to Jefferson City last Friday to compete in the Class 2 State Track Meet. All three individuals represented Scotland County well and turned in outstanding performances.

Kwyn Hamlin placed 14th in the prelims for the girls’ 200 Meter Dash with a time of 28.10. She posted a fast time but missed the cut for the finals.

Charlee Holland qualified for state in the girls’ Long Jump. She had a best jump of 4.79 Meters on her third and final attempt. She fell short of qualifying for the finals but did set a new personal record with that attempt.

The lone male Tiger state qualifier was Quinton Shaffer. He finished 16th with a time of 11:34.70. He didn’t make the podium but had a strong race.

Congratulations to all the state track qualifiers.