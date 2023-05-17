Three Tiger Track Athletes Qualify for State

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

SHELBINA, Mo.- 5/13/23- Four members of the Scotland County Varsity Track Squads competed in the Class 2 Sectional meet held at South Shelby High School this past Saturday. The athletes qualified for the sectional meet by placing in the top four in their event at the district meet the prior weekend.

Kwyn Hamlin finished 6th in the 100 Meter Dash. She followed that up with a record-breaking performance in the 200 Meter Dash. She finished 2nd and qualified for the state meet. Additionally, she broke the school record in the event with a time of 27.01 seconds. The old record of 27.29 was set in 1992 by Nicki Webber.

Charlee Holland also punched her ticket to the state meet by finishing 4th in the Long Jump. She had a leap of 4.65 meters in the event. Paige Bishop rounded out the Lady Tiger performers with a 7th place finish in the Discus.

The lone Tiger competitor on the men’s side was Quinton Shaffer. He was entered in the 3200 Meter Run. Shaffer covered the two miles in 10:59.35, good enough for 2nd place. That finish also qualified him for the state meet.

Hamlin, Holland and Shaffer will compete in the state track meet this Friday and Saturday.