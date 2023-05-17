Third Generation Enters Pharmacy Business

Justin McKee, SCR-1 Graduate 2017, graduated on May 11, 2023, from the University of Iowa with his Doctorate of Pharmacy. Justin is now a third generation Pharmacist joining his dad, Matt McKee of Memphis, MO (St. Louis College of Pharmacy 2004) and his Grandpa G. Neill McKee of Kahoka, MO (Drake University 1968). Justin will be working at the Scotland County Pharmacy in Memphis. Neill McKee opened Scotland County Pharmacy in Memphis in 2004, and was joined by Matt after his graduation. Before that, Neill purchased Clark County Pharmacy in 1987, which is owned and operated by Pharmacist Tony McKee of Kahoka, MO (Drake University 1992). Photo submitted