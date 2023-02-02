Brashear and Scotland County Split Courtwarming

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 1/27/23- Courtwarming 2023 brought a mixed bag of results for the Scotland County varsity basketball squads. Both of the Tiger squads in orange gave Scotland County all they could handle. By the time the dance had started, the Scotland County ladies had picked up a W while the men had suffered a loss.

In the first game, Brashear’s Lacey Fisher went off for 22 points. But she didn’t get much help from anyone else offensively and it wasn’t enough to defeat the Scotland County ladies.

The first quarter was a fairly evenly played period, with Scotland leading 11-9 at the end. The second quarter was much of the same. Both teams seemed to struggle to get their offense going in the first half, with only 34 combined points scored. Scotland County led 19-15 at the half.

Scotland County began to get their shots to fall in the third period. They had four three-pointers in the period and went on an 11-0 run over the first four minutes of the quarter. Scotland County kicked the door wide open, outscoring Brashear 16-8 in the period. They led 35-23 and would never look back.

Scotland County sent Brashear to the free-throw line four times in the first three minutes of the final quarter, but luckily for them, Brashear only made two of eight attempts. Brashear pulled within eight with just over three minutes to play but a 10-3 Scotland County run closed out the 49-34 win.

Fisher led all scorers with her 22 points. Scotland County was led by Paige Bishop and Kwyn Hamlin with 13 apiece. Abby Doster had 11, while Charlee Holland, Bryn Aylward, Fawntana Wells and Carlee Smith had three points each.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Scotland County Tigers started off hot with a 7-1 run during the first three minutes of the game. The end of the first quarter saw Scotland County leading 11-7.

A three-point contest broke out in the second quarter. There were seven combined three bombs from both teams during that stretch. Brashear outscored Scotland County 21-19 and trimmed the Scotland County lead to 30-28 at the half.

A pair of Carson Erwin three-balls tied it at 34 with just over six minutes remaining in the third. There were five ties or lead changes in the period. Brashear outscored Scotland County 9-5 over the final three minutes of the quarter and led 49-45 at the end of the quarter.

A 7-0 Brashear run in the middle of the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Scotland County could not close the gap and Brashear went on to a 77-62 win.

Erwin led all scorers with 20 points. Scotland County’s Corbin Blessing led the way with 18 points. Owen Triplett contributed 16 points, Vince Dale 13, Kallen Hamlin and Marcus Smith six each, Layne Stott two and Tayte Richmond one point.