2022 June and July Chamber Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Talia Hatfield

The June meeting was held at Pepsi on the 21st at 5:30; RaElla Wiggins, Julie Monroe, Bryn Aylward, Kim Campbell, Lexi Howard, Michele Drummond, Theresa Flemming & Anna Talbert were in attendance to help bag peanuts for Peanut Days. Peanut Days was held on June 25th selling on the square, J’s Foods and Gas & More, it was a successful morning selling 1992 bags by 11:30 a.m.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce also participated in Kid’s Safety held on June 25th, with our members donating items to this Free community event. Pepsi donated 18 cases of water, the use of a large cooler, Scotland County Hospital donated several bags of ice.

The July meeting was held at The Madison House at 5:30 p.m. Debbie Kiger, RaElla Wiggins, Talia Hatfield, and Doc Donelson were in attendance. The Chamber discussed our Lemon Shake Up stand at Antique Days. We will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday & Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Anna Talbert is working on ordering supplies. The Chamber needs volunteers from our members to help run the stand. Please contact Anna Talbert at 660-216-5551 or Talia Hatfield at 660-216-3078.

Our August movie night is scheduled for Friday, August 12th. The movie will begin at dusk approximately 8:45 p.m. Continue to watch our Facebook page for updates on the movie night.

Our August meeting is scheduled for August 16th at 5:30 pm at Scotland County Pharmacy!

Our Chamber meetings and events are a great way for our local businesses to share their business with the community!