By Carolyn L. Primm

A little ragamuffin boy come into my office to see me today due to

difficulties with making friends. He told me that he thought he didn’t have

friends because he “was different than most kids, probably.”

When asked why he might think that he was different, he replied,

“I have this imaginary friend. Well, really, that friend is me, only I am rich and famous, and all the girls really like me. The girls chase me in their cars, and they won’t give up!”

Different than most little boys???? Maybe. Different than most grown men?

Probably not!

Poor kid, old before his time!