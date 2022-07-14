It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

Here’s hoping that a happy and safe July 4 was had by all and that everyone enjoyed being with family and friends.

I don’t know how your summer is going, but it seems mine is moving right along. One particular bird that comes to mind for me today is the Chipping Sparrow.

I have had too many nests in my shrubs and bushes to keep track of. They chip and chip and scold during their nesting time.

The pictures I posted on my Facebook page have been in the cactus garden. They have had two nests in the Cedar tree amid my cactus. So very tiny. If you examine the nests after the babes are gone, they are very delicate.

They line their nests with hair if they possibly can, but the chipping sparrow uses so much that it is sometimes referred to as the hair bird in many parts of the country. During horse and buggy days, they would use a lot of horse hair.

They still make their nests with the long hairs today in horse country. They may even sit on the horse’s rump plucking out hairs from their tails.

But chippers now mostly build their nests out of thin rootless, then line the little cups with hairs from horses, dogs, cattle, deer, rabbits, raccoons, or even humans- whatever donor they can find.

They have to have a soft lining as their babes are born tiny and hairless.

They actually make a chipping sound, so if you go outside and hear chipping you know you have a nest.

The hummingbirds are keeping me busy filling my feeders every day.

They are entertaining to watch, as are the house wrens.

They will also scold you when their babes are about to fly.

With summer, many nest boxes will need to be cleaned out.

My bluebirds here in the yard have flown, along with several hatches on the trails. I think there has been 24 bluebirds hatching this year on the trails and here in the yard.

I have also had two houses of Tree Swallows. These along with my Purple Martins, it has been a great summer around the trails, watching all the birds nest, lay, incubate and feed their young. One more of God,’s miracles.

Until next time, good birdwatching.