CITY OF DOWNING REGULAR MEETING

JULY 11, 2022 – The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on June 13, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Joy VanWye, Gene Bruner and Bill Anderson. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Haven’t had any problems with the pump stations. No problems with the water. We Will be doing a sludge test on the lagoon later this summer. Had a few issues with I&I when we did the smoke test. Carol sent out letters to the home owners so they can fix the problems.

Street Maintenance: The roads have all been graveled. The city bought a sickle mower so Kevin can keep the sides mowed better.

New Business: A motion to pay Traven Millers water bill in exchange for the welding he did on the tractor was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously. Carol will be sending out more letters in regard to people needing to get their yards cleaned and mowed.

Positive Thoughts: Not as hot as it has been. This is summer in Missouri!!

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Submitted by

Carol Dryden,

City Clerk