Upcoming Scotland County Fair Will Have Activities For All

Information Provided by Linda Mallett

The Scotland County Fair, which begins on July 10 will have quite a several activities for everyone to look forward to.

Some events that will be happening include Vesper Service on Sunday, July 10 at 7 pm.

On July 11 at 7 pm will be the Scotland County Fair Queen coronation.

On July 12, at 7 pm, at the grandstands, there will be the Scotland County Fair Talent Contest, which is hosted by SCAMP; there will be three divisions, one for contestants 12 and under, 13-18, and a third division open for contestants of any age. The registration deadline for the talent contest is July 8. Those interested should contact Nathaniel Orr at (660) 216- 5246.

Also on July 12, a new event will be happening, Mutton Bustin, which will be held at 7:30 pm in the horse arena. Age groups are 4-5, 6-7, and 8 years old and not weighing more than 60 pounds, sign up will be from 6-7 pm at the horse arena. Spots may be limited due to the number of sheep and temperature. It is recommended that kids wear boots, jeans, and a long-sleeved shirt. Rides are timed for how long they stay on. They will be required to wear a helmet and padded vest/chest protector. It is advised to bring your own helmets, such as a bicycle helmet and chest protector. Both will be provided in the event they don’t have either of those items. Prizes will be given to the top three in each division. There will be two rodeo clowns making their debut performances, you won’t want to miss this event.

On Wednesday, July 13, at the horse arena, there will be the Ranch Rodeo. Call-in times will be from the beginning of July until July 12 at 6 pm. Call Colby Goehring at 319-293-3534.

There will be a host of events on July 14, including a pie-baking contest at 12 pm. Entries and registration will be from 11 am until noon that day. Judging will follow. The contest is open to all ages and pies must be baked in an 8” – 10” disposable container. No pies that require refrigeration will be accepted. For more information, please contact Linda Mallett, at (660) 341-8558. Later that evening will be Twin States Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 7 pm at the grandstands.

On Friday, July 15 there will be Car Races-modified, Stock Cars, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Sports Compacts.

Events rounding out the week, falling primarily on Saturday, July 16 include a BBQ contest starting in the morning by the Art Hall, on July 16. For more information, please contact Kelly Ray (660) 651-9286. At 12 pm, a fan favorite, the Mud Bog, will be held on the south end of the fairgrounds, which is open to five classes. For more information, contact James Jones, at (660) 341-7997.

Subsequently, there will be a volleyball tournament in the horse arena at 1 pm. Pre-registration is required; teams may have up to 10 team members, two of who must be female. Cost for the volleyball tournament is $25 per team member and forms must be returned by July 8. All teams must be checked at 12:45 pm. Cash prizes will go to the top teams. Applications are available at J’s Foods, the Scotland County Fair Facebook page, or by calling Keri Hinds at (660)341-0692.

Lastly, on Saturday night, the Demo Derby, put on by Lunitic Promotions, will be at 7 pm. There will be a raffling off chances to run a Gut N-Go car during the derby. Interested parties must be at least 18 years of age. The car will be on display during the fair. Chances will be for sale at the fair.

The gate charge is $15 per day for anyone eight and over. Children seven and under are free. A season pass can be purchased for $40 until July 11. Season passes are available to purchase at Rose Hardware or Memphis Farm and Home. Season passes or daily gate passes will be good for all grandstand and grounds events and carnival rides. Games, concessions, and merchandise are excluded.