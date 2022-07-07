Letter to the Editor

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

I would like to share with you some thoughts about music and how we feel about its effects on our lives and how important it is to us.

“I wish him to see all arts, principally music, in the service of Him who gave and created them. Music is a fair and glorious gift of God. I would not for the world forego my humble share of music. Singers are never sorrowful, but are merry, and smile through their troubles in song.

Music makes people kinder, gentler, more staid and reasonable. I am strongly persuaded that after theology there is no art than can be placed on a level with music; for besides theology, music is the only art capable of affording peace and joy of the heart…The devil flees before the sound of music almost as much as before the Word of God.”

The Weighter by Martin Luther

Harlo Donelson