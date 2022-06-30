Downing Depot Museum News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Judy Sharp

The annual Independence Day fireworks display in Downing is coming next Saturday, July 2, 2022. Downing firemen will be continuing their tradition of entertaining the crowd with brilliant colors in the night sky. Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets.

Look for the Appreciation Days Park directional sign on Hwy 136 across the street from the Hammermill café. There is a large area for your kids and grandkids to run and play. No doubt food will be available…AND…the our much loved Depot Museum will be open during the late afternoon to evening for you to view some of our local history. Enjoy the event with your family and friends.

Have a good safe summer. For an individual appointment to view the Downing Depot Museum collections, or to donate items, information, or money to the Museum, call Jerry or Margaret Scurlock, 660-379-2467, Carol or Don Scurlock, 641-929-3915, or Judy Sharp, 660-342-1454. We’ll see you at the Depot.