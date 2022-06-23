Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 8, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to have Missouri Vocational Enterprises (MVE) restore furniture in the courthouse as previously discussed with Judge Kimberly Nicoli on May 26, 2022. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0. The furniture to be restored includes the following:

2 jury chairs $90 each

File cabinet that sustained water damage in the associate judge’s office $393.00

2 wooden benches from the first floor hallway $504.00

Cane wooden chair in the commissioner’s office $190.00

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, reported to the Commission that Wayland Stone is adding a 5% surcharge to rock. The Commission confirmed the surcharge with Wayland Stone, and asked Lee Wayland to call them.

The Commission discussed ARPA distributions with Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning. The Commission decided that they would issue payments in full for reimbursements of approved projects. Eighty percent of funding for approved projects in progress will be paid in advance with the remaining twenty percent paid upon completion of the project and submittal of actual invoices. If the actual project cost is less than the remaining twenty percent, only the actual costs will be paid.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to issue reimbursement to the Scotland County Larger Parrish in the amount of $4,000 for their ARPA project approved on April 20, 2022. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to issue advanced payment to the Scotland County Fitness Center in the amount of $49,200 (80% of $61,500 approved) for their APRA project approved on April 20, 2022. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Mike Aylward requested ditching on County Road 700.

Amy Crawford discussed county signage placed on MoDOT posts with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:11 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 9, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 34-2022.

The Commission reviewed overtime reports for road and bridge and the sheriff’s office, fuel reports, rock reports, grader reports, and equipment maintenance reports.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects, rock hauling, and personnel.

Kimberly Nicoli, Associate Circuit Judge, reported to the Commission plumbing issues in the restroom in her office. The Commission recommended she call Oberholtzer Plumbing.

Nicoli also reported that one more chair was found in the courthouse that needs refinished. The Commission approved the additional work for Missouri Vocational Enterprises.

The Commission approved a contract to pay Howe Company $500 for application submittals for the BRO program as previously discussed on June 8, 2022. Howe Company will submit funding applications for former bridge numbers 031000.4 on County Road 963, 108000.4 on County Road 700, and 006001.5 on County Road 958. All three submittals are for low water crossings that once had bridges.

Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service-Quad Cities, met with the Commission to present information on their services. Deputy Sheriff Bill Holland also attended the briefing.

David Stuckey, Broker for Educare, presented the Commission with information on their medical insurance product. The Commission requested Stuckey follow up with them after September 1st.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:25 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 16, 2022.