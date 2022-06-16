Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the June 1, 2022 minutes with changes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0

David Hoover was in about rock for roads on #701, 754, and 752.

The commission talked with John Dwiggins, Howe Co. about county line road #111 railroad crossing.

Chris and Billie Childress were in with concerns about road #655.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 2, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 18-2022 through 33-2022.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects.

The Commission called Representative Greg Sharpe to thank him for his work in getting State Route B resurfaced.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, called to discuss bridge replacement and repair. The Commission agreed to pay Howe Company $500 for application submittals for the BRO program.

The Commission called Danette Clatt regarding the redbud tree that was planted on the courthouse lawn in memory of Deny Clatt. The tree has died, and the Commission requested road and bridge employees remove it. Danette reported that a new tree will be planted in its place by their grandchildren.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.