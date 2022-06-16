CITY OF DOWNING REGULAR MEETING

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

JUNE 13, 2022

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on June 13, 2022 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Joy VanWye, Gene Bruner and Bill Anderson. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator Kevin Martin and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, and Account Balances, were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine. Haven’t had any problems with the pump stations. No problems with the water. We will be doing a smoke test to look for I&I and any problems with excess rain water getting into the system. This will be on June 21, 2022. Will be doing a sludge test on the lagoon later this summer.

Street Maintenance: Keven has worked on the roads and has them in good shape for the gravel which we will start putting on this week.

New Business: A motion to raise the Price per mile that is paid when we have to do business for the City was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. A motion to approve a donation for the Schuyler Cancer relief fund was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

Positive Thoughts: Gardens are growing and fields are planted looks like summer is here.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00pm was made by Joy VanWye and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Submitted by

Carol Dryden,

City Clerk