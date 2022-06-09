New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Non Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

The Complete Guide to Food Allergies in Adults and Children

Tools: the ultimate guide, by Jeff Waldman

Refashion, Restyle, Restitch: 20 Stylish Sewing Projects from Preloved Clothes & Homewares, by Debbie Shore

Gangsters, Outlaws, and Mobsters: a Missouri History of Twentieth Century Crimes and Criminals, by David True

Windows 11 All-In-One for Dummies

Flea Market Garden Style, by Caroline McKenzie

The Secret World of Weather: How to Read the Signs in Every Cloud, Breeze…, by Tristan Gower.

Cybersecurity for Dummies, by Joseph Steinberg

Unmasked: my Life Solving America’s Cold Cases, by Paul Holes

The Carbon Footprint of Everything, by Mike Berners-Lee

The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: an Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of our World, by Riley Black

A Modern Guide to Granny Squares: Awesome Color Combinations and Designs for Fun and Fabulous Crochet Blocks, by Celine Semaan

1001 Hunting Tips: the Ultimate Guide to Taking Deer, Big and Small Game, Upland Birds, and Waterfowl, by Lamar Underwood

Everest 1922: the Epic Story of the First Attempt on the World’s Highest Mountain, by Mick Conefrey

Tesla: his Tremendous and Troubled Life, by Marco Perko

Under Jerusalem: the Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City, by Andrew Lawler

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.