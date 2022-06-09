New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Non Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
The Complete Guide to Food Allergies in Adults and Children
Tools: the ultimate guide, by Jeff Waldman
Refashion, Restyle, Restitch: 20 Stylish Sewing Projects from Preloved Clothes & Homewares, by Debbie Shore
Gangsters, Outlaws, and Mobsters: a Missouri History of Twentieth Century Crimes and Criminals, by David True
Windows 11 All-In-One for Dummies
Flea Market Garden Style, by Caroline McKenzie
The Secret World of Weather: How to Read the Signs in Every Cloud, Breeze…, by Tristan Gower.
Cybersecurity for Dummies, by Joseph Steinberg
Unmasked: my Life Solving America’s Cold Cases, by Paul Holes
The Carbon Footprint of Everything, by Mike Berners-Lee
The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: an Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of our World, by Riley Black
A Modern Guide to Granny Squares: Awesome Color Combinations and Designs for Fun and Fabulous Crochet Blocks, by Celine Semaan
1001 Hunting Tips: the Ultimate Guide to Taking Deer, Big and Small Game, Upland Birds, and Waterfowl, by Lamar Underwood
Everest 1922: the Epic Story of the First Attempt on the World’s Highest Mountain, by Mick Conefrey
Tesla: his Tremendous and Troubled Life, by Marco Perko
Under Jerusalem: the Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City, by Andrew Lawler
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.