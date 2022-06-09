It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Sandra Ebeling

I dont know about your house, but my front porch and deck have been filled with singing of House Wrens.

I have one house on the front porch and two bluebird houses in back that they share. They are so busy.

As long as they are where they belong, and don’t destroy the bluebird’s nest. For many Americans, spring has not sprung until this “high-strung” little brown bird refurbishes the birdhouse and graces th backyard with its bubbly full throated song.

Any house Wrens that dont opt for a lease on the nest box will seek out other either natural cavity or a woodpecker hole in a tree, true to its common name, the house wren generally remains close to human dwellings. Don’t be misled by its small size and comfortable domestic habits, though. A plain-Jane with no distinctive marks to set it apart from other members of its family, the house wren distinguishes itself with the temperament of a terrier.

Spirited and aggressive, this bird will not hesitate to drive a downy woodpecker from a just completed nest hole. All members of the wren family feed on insects and spiders; this one finds them in low trees, brush, and hedgerows. Out foraging, the house wren often crosses paths with the Carolina wren and Bewick’s wrens and resulting in friction at times appears to be more than normal competition intensified by a gradual loss of habitat.

The bitter, grudging antipathy that seems to exist especially between the house and the Bewick’s wren- similar to the Hatfields and McCoys.

My baby chipping sparrows are growing up fast, and the yard robins are small now, but are growing fast too. My five bluebird eggs in the yard are safe, and I have several other nests I see viable. My first two clutches have flown. Now for the second half of the breeding season. Please go to my Facebook page and check out the pictures of the babies in my yard and trails.

Until next time, good birdwatching.