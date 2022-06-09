Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 25, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved invoice 8943 to Oberholtzer Plumbing for tile work on County Road 504.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney discussed pickup purchases with the Commission. Pickups will be available for order July 18 through August 1 with delivery in 2023. Price increases are unknown at this time. Whitney would like to order two trucks with no commitment to accept the second truck if the price increase is too great. Whitney will meet with the Commission the first week of July for a final decision.

David Owen, Communication Specialist for Missouri Association of Counties, conducted a telephone interview with the Commission for an article on the county’s use of biodiesel in the county fleet.

Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli discussed pricing for Missouri Vocational Enterprises to refinish furniture in the courthouse with the Commission. The Commission will consider the information.

The Commission contacted Shannon Cundiff about cleaning the outside bathrooms of the courthouse. The Commission would like both bathrooms cleaned once per week starting today through Labor Day, and Cundiff will be paid an additional $5.00 per bathroom for the extra cleaning each week.

Troy Alexander discussed naming the road for a new sub-division located along Highway 136 east just outside the Memphis city limits with the Commission. Alexander requested to use Gunns Branch Drive, but the Commission discouraged that name for fear of confusion as there is already a Gunns Branch Road. Alexander will revisit the subject with the Commission at a later date.

The Commission discussed ARPA funds with Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning.

The Commission contacted Brian Briggs to request that he inspect the handrail on the inside steps at the courthouse that is coming loose from the wall.

The Commission approved a variance from Section 13-9 of the personnel handbook regarding funeral leave for Nicholas Mallett.

Brian Consbrock reported several issues with County Roads 714 and 803.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:28 P.M.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the May 26, 2022 minutes with; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins carried 3-0.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney was in to talk to the commission regarding various issues.

Michael Billings, Road Supervisor came in to talk about various road and bridge issues.

Diane Tague, Collector was in to talk to the commissioners regarding outlawing off the 2017-2020 personal property taxes for deceased patrons.

Carl Trueblood was in with a reminder that 2023 will be the 100-year anniversary of the WWI memorial on the courthouse lawn.

The commission called John Dwiggins, Howe Co. about county line road #111 railroad crossing.

Lynford Oberholtzer was in to let commission know that county roads #104 and #155 needs to be graded.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.