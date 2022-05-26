Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce Regular Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce meeting May 17th at 5:30 p.m. at Pizza Hut with the following members present

Lisa Doster

Debbie Kiger

Anna Talber

Talia Hatfield

Kim Campbell

RaElla Wiggins

Previous minutes were read and approved.

Treasures report was approved.

Peanut Days will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the Memphis Square. We will have additional locations so keep watching our Facebook page for details.

Kids Safety Day will also be June 25th.

We need volunteers to help sack peanuts on June 21st at the Pepsi Plant at 5:30 and that will be our June Chamber meeting. Please contact Anna Talbert if your business wants to participate in peanut days 660-216-5551.

The Chamber will have the Lemon Shake Up stand at Antique Days this year. If your business would like to volunteer shifts to work, please contact Anna Talbert at 660-216-5551.

The next meeting will be June 21st at 5:30 at Pepsi