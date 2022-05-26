Jauflione Chapter Daughters of American Revolution Regular Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session on May 6th, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the First Christian Church in Memphis Mo. Regent Kauk opened the meeting in ritualistic form with all members present participating. Roll call, What issues we face compares to our ancestor’s was answered by 11 members and 1 prospective member. Those present were: Nelda Billups, Oleva Chance, Rhonda Davis, Debbie Kauk, June Kice, Kathy Kiddoo, Mary Morgan, Maxine Phillips, Joan Rood, Rita Stott, Treva Wittstock, and Kathy Wade. Regent Kauk gave the President General’s message and the National Defense Report.

The minutes of the April meeting were read with 2 corrections made. The Treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo.

New Business: Oleva Chance was presented her 10 year certificate. Congratulations Oleva! Mary Jane Mast has been introduced as a new prospective member. Jauflione DAR has lost the DAR Insignia which holds the American flag and the DAR flag. This Insignia which was in a window display was lost during Constitution Week. If anyone has this Insignia please return to Kathy Kiddoo, Rhonda Davis, June Kice or any other Jauflione DAR member.

Unfinished Business: We are looking for a committee to decorate a window for Constitution Week and for someone to take charge of the Good Citizen Award. Now that a name badge has been selected we need your name as you want it on your badge. The cost per badge is $11.00. The Handbook Program committee will be meeting May 9th at June Kice’s house.

The Barnett Statute Flower Bed committee reported that the flower bed is not completed yet. Mary Morgan announced that she has put rock down in the bed. Mary also announced that M & O Concrete has donated the rock. Thank You so much M & O Concrete. Mary also said we need a lot of top soil for this project. Thank You to everyone for participating in our silent auction. We had so many donated items for the auction. Thank You also to everyone who purchased these items. The proceeds will go to the President General’s fund.

Our program for this meeting was given by Dr. Jeffrey Davis. Dr. Davis gave a very informative program on the Covid virus pandemic and what we might expect going forward. The June meeting will be our annual field trip. We will be meeting at the First Christian Church at 10:00 A. M. We will be traveling to the Pauline Cemetery In Rutledge MO., where the Jauflione DAR had a flag pole and flag placed at the grave site to honor Robert Harr, U. S. Navy Fireman 1st Class who passed away December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor.

We will be having lunch in Rutledge. Meeting adjourned. Refreshments provided by Kathy Kiddoo were enjoyed by all.