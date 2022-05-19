It’s For the Birds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Sandra Ebeling

I feel like I should be reporting the weather instead of birding.

This past week has been a hot one. One would think, “where has spring gone? I dont know about the weather anymore. Duane and I came to our first Cardinals game on April 29 and we were very chilly. Today we are in St. Louis for our second game and it is a very pleasant 84 degrees and cloudy. May storm tonight.

It was much warmer at home before we left.

These days the whole world is spinning way too fast. Enough of that.

My Orioles are super busy around my house, as others have said also. I am so enjoying them.

Now that it has warmed up, the Hummingbirds are also super busy and buzzing around the house to all my feeders. It’s time to start enjoying them for sure.

The yards have been growing super fast or last mine has been.

Of course, the dandelions are plentiful.

Janet I am still going to try frying some of the blossoms. They too shall pass. Just takes a week or two of yellow and they will be gone. I sure have noticed a lot of pollen around, my patio table was covered with yellow. I still have two successful bluebird nests.

7 babies total. Praying I have enough houses for the wrens too, so they wont bother them. I was super disappointed that I did not have more.

I think with bluebirds it is all about location.

One of my nests is on the south side of our little pond, all to itself; the other one is in the very east set of trails and all to itself as well. I have had them nest in the yard before, but not recently. I also have issues with other wildlife getting the food I place on the trails.

My main concern is raccoons. Even in my yard, I have a raccoon issue on a bird feeder post.

I put suet in the holders and the next day the wire cage is down and suet gone. They will also devour baby bluebirds if their front leg is long enough to get into the house. And one year, they climbed my Purple Martin pole and had a nice meal with all of them. What a sad day that was. Speaking of Purple Martins, I have a large number this year, and they love to talk. Always singing!

I hope that you all are having a wonderful spring and enjoying our feathered friends.

Until next time, good birdwatching.