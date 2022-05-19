107th Annual Wyaconda C-1 Alumni Banquet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Alumni and friends of Wyaconda C-1 Schools celebrated the 107th annual alumni banquet and meeting on Saturday, May 7, at the Clark County Middle School. Approximately 60 people attended, enjoying visiting with friends, the turkey and roast beef meal catered by Steve Howell, and bidding on silent auction items.

President of the alumni association, Mark St. Clair, gave the welcome and invocation. After the delicious meal, the business meeting was called to order.

Members of the honored classes were recognized, and some gave a brief summary of what they had done in their lives after leaving Wyaconda High School.

Those giving the response for each honored class were Don Howell (1952), Jerry Kearns (1962), Steve Kirchner (1972), Jane (Drillon) Maloney (1982), and James Freitag and Lee Schmitz (1997).

The secretary’s report was presented by Cookie Howell, recording secretary. Mary Dieterich, corresponding secretary/treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. Cookie Howell read the names of those members who had passed away in the last year, and the group observed a moment of silence in their honor.

Attendance prizes were given to the oldest male alumnus: Don Howell (class of 1952); oldest female alumna: Faye Pruett (class of 1957); and alumnus traveling the farthest: James Freitag (class of 1997, traveling from Alabama).

In the election of 2023 alumni association officers, the same officers were retained. They are President, Mark St. Clair; Vice President, Doris Gates; Recording Secretary, Cookie Howell; and Corresponding Secretary/Treasurer, Mary Dieterich.

The meeting was then adjourned. The winners of the silent auction were then announced. There were many great items donated by businesses and individuals from the community, and the alumni association would like to thank all those who donated items, money, or time to help make the night a success.

If you need to update your address to make sure you get next year’s invitation, please send your information to Mary Dieterich, 17130 W. Canton St., Lewistown, MO 63452 or email 1mad@marktwain.net.